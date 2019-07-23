Trash in Westfield River not a good attraction for visitors

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Russell attracts summer vacationers who enjoy camping along the Westfield River.

Some visitors leave a mess at the riverbank, as can be seen, on recent footage from the Russell Police Department’s Skyhawk One Drone. These images of fires, trash and bottles have infuriated Russell residents.

Carla Ford has lived in Russell for the past 37 years. She told 22News, she fears this problem just won’t go away.

“No, it’s not, it happens every year from people going down to the river here,” said Ford. “People going to the river across from the health center, down here on Route 20 what used to be the golf course.”

Since seeing the drone camera footage, Russell residents formed a volunteer clean up crew to remove the eyesore.