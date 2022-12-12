WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield residents are being informed by the city that their trash and recycling pickup may be delayed this week due to the snow.

The City of Westfield says if your trash does not get picked up on the normal day of service, leave your barrels on the curb the following day. Delays may mostly affect Monday but could ripple through the week.

Westfield received nearly 6 inches of snow Sunday through Monday. A full list of snowfall totals across western Massachusetts is available on our website.