HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have cleaned up a diesel spill in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Appleton Street Thursday morning.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, a trash truck was in the parking lot of the McDonald’s when it punctured its diesel tank on the side, causing the fuel to spill out. Firefighters arrived and were able to quickly lay down material to prevent the diesel from spreading into any drainage.

An environmental company was then called in to properly clean up the fuel. The McDonald’s was temporarily closed Thursday morning but has since reopened.

Rex added that there were no injuries in the incident.