Travel agencies recommend vacationing in summer, early fall

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry, certain countries are beginning to allow travelers who have been fully vaccinated.

Countries such as Iceland, Poland, and Romania are dropping travel restrictions for those who can provide proof of receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

22News spoke with a local travel agency who said it will be a few more months before we see a significant increase in travel.

“I would definitely travel by the end of the summer, early fall,” said Avis Hatch-Lemire, owner and operator of Atlantic Travel in Westfield. “People have had enough and they want to go, but where can they go that’s open?”

This comes days after a CNBC report that said air travel is at a 36-year low.