CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Planning a vacation this summer may be pricier than in years past, as we see inflation impacting the travel industry. 22News spoke with people about travel plans this year.

The warmer months are ahead, and many people are itching to get out of the house.

“I feel like I’ve been in the house forever! Like too much!” said LJ Leit of Millbury.

COVID restrictions are lifting, but increasing travel prices, whether airline tickets or at the pump, may have some planning a ‘stay-cation.’

“We would probably stay in the state, you just never know if your plans get canceled,” said Leit.

Within the last two years of the pandemic, a lot of people have put travel on hold, the travel and hospitality industries taking a big hit.

According to one study out of all the states, Massachusetts saw the second-largest drop in travel spending during the pandemic, and that was by 62% or $5.2 billion dollars between 2019 and 2020.

Mary Kay Wydra of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau says the western part of the state is bouncing back.

“Last summer we had a really good year, and in 2021 we were the third most visited region in Massachusetts,” said Wydra.

Wydra is hopeful tourism will continue to increase in the area.

“We are always promoting the region as an affordable, attractive, easy to get to destination. The attractions reported a very great February vacation, and specifically when asked about visitor spending because gas was ticking up in February, visitors came and visitors spent. We are very optimistic,” Wydra continued.

And for travelers trying to save a buck or two this summer, experts suggest booking dates on days that are considered “off-peak” for hotels and flights and don’t forget to take advantage of travel rewards and points.

And of course, a ‘stay-cation’ will help cut costs at the pump.