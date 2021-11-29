Travel restrictions may lead to drop in gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone down, averaging $3.36 per gallon in the past week and stand $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.19 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.53 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.40 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.52 a gallon and Hartford is $3.49 a gallon.

Find the lowest gas prices near you

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g Monday. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/g higher than a year ago.

“Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum. With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new Covid variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There remains a very high level of uncertainty ahead of us as OPEC has also delayed its meetings to await more market movements and information on Omicron. But so far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower. Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: