SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the past few days Americans have been shopping and taking advantage of several deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some of those sales are still going.

Tuesday is ‘Travel Tuesday’ and this means you can spend less on your next vacation. You can find some deals on not just your flight but your hotel and a cruise.

AAA Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told 22News that people should also look for a travel agent because they can help you to find some travel packages for the low that you may not be able to find yourself online.

Schieldrop told 22News that these deals will go quick so travelers may want to snag these deals early as everyone will be trying to take advantage of these travel sales.

“If you’re planning on doing something in the next few months, today is really good day to try and get one of those deals because some of those deals will not be available after this week because after we approach the Christmas holiday, in particular, things tend to book up. So the sooner you can get you tickets, the better,” said Schieldrop.

He says these sales are dependent on the carrier, airlines and the cruise company and they can disappear within minutes as everyone is trying to snag the best deals.