Travelers returning home from July 4th weekend trips

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The highways and airports are filled with well rested travelers returning home from their Fourth of July weekend trip.

22News spoke with Mass Pike travelers at the Ludlow rest stop area. Possibly the only people happier than those returning home from the Cape, are those making the Cape their destination after the holiday.

Jenna Sallin and her mom from Syracuse decided that after spending their holiday lakeside to visit Cape Cod for the first time, “I’m really excited about my plans, so we have a place to stay so I’m excited.”

22News has found that before and after a holiday, we’ve met some of the nicest people traveling on the Massachusetts turnpike.