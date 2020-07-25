Travelers wish state would have acted sooner with new COVID-19 travel orders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has implemented new penalties for travelers from high-risk states that don’t quarantine.

Shawn and Pattie Mcclain of Copake New York is traveling across the state to see family in Boston then vacation in Maine. By now, they are getting used to making changes to travel plans due to the pandemic.

“We like to go to South Carolina, Myrtle Beach, so we haven’t been able to do that,” said Pattie Mcclain. “I mean we don’t go out, sad reality.”

According to the new Massachusetts COVID-19 travel order by the Baker-Polito Administration, New York, and Maine is two of the few states considered low risk to travel to and from. However, if you are traveling from a high-risk state to Massachusetts now you have to complete a Massachusetts travel form to be submitted online.

Travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days unless they produce a negative COVID-19 test result 72 hours prior to arrival in the state. Failure to comply may result in a $500 fine per day.

Shawn Mcclain told 22News he wished the government act sooner with more strict traveling orders.

“At the beginning when all of this stuff happened, I was saying, why are they letting all these people go down to Florida, and all of these places? They are absolutely crazy,” said Mcclain. “There should have been a ban then stopping people from traveling state to state.”

There are exemptions to the travel order including people regularly commuting for work or school. Transitory travel is also exempted for people who must pass through the state to connect to a flight or train, but that is limited.

People who took the test prior to their arrival in Massachusetts must quarantine until they have received negative results.