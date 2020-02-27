Traveling exhibit highlights African-American inventors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Inventors Exhibit has made its way to the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in Springfield.

This traveling exhibit, based in New York City, covered inventions like the golf tee, which was invented by Boston dentist George Grant. And the Super Soaker made a rich man out of its inventor.

“Lonnie Johnson grossed $200 million, the highest grossing toy ever,” exhibit curator James Ince explained. “Just about every kid young and old has one.”

22News learned that Jack Johnson, a legendary heavyweight boxing champion in the early 20th century, was an accomplished inventor in his own right, creating an improved version of the wrench.

Many folks at the senior center took advantage of this one-day-only exhibit.

“A lot of folks don’t realize the depth of how much black people have contributed to inventions,” senior center program coordinator Dashima Washington said. “The simplest of things, for instance the biscuit cutter, the lawn mower.”

She also has a favorite inventor, hair products pioneer O.J. Walker, whom she says still influences women all over the world “to make other women [feel] empowered, being able to do their hair they way they wanted to do it.”

However, this lavishly presented exhibit will be in Springfield for one more day, Thursday, at Western New England University.