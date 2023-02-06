SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Treasurer/Collector/Clerk Office will be reducing their office hours to accommodate for the shortage in staffing levels.

Starting on Sunday, these offices will now be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Town of Southwick. However, the office will be available on Fridays through email or phone.

There is also a drop box outside the town hall for additional payments and communication options. If you need to make a payment, you can pay online at their website under online payments.

The Select Board will review the change in hours sometime this summer.