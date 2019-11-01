1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Belchertown Public Schools Gateway Regional School District Kidstop Schoolage Program Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Ware Public Schools

Tree crashed through Springfield home

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tree crashed down into a home in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood during a powerful overnight wind storm.

The roof was smashed, windows were shattered, and the walls were split at 57 Middlebrook Road.

No injuries were reported, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

Wind gusts hit up to 52 miles per hour as recorded at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee overnight. The storm brought down trees and power lines across the region, and knocked out power to thousands of customers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets