Tree crashed through Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tree crashed down into a home in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood during a powerful overnight wind storm.

The roof was smashed, windows were shattered, and the walls were split at 57 Middlebrook Road.

No injuries were reported, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

Wind gusts hit up to 52 miles per hour as recorded at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee overnight. The storm brought down trees and power lines across the region, and knocked out power to thousands of customers.