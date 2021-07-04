Tree falls on apartment building in Feeding Hills

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The storm earlier this week knocked down so many trees in western Massachusetts, and in Feeding Hills Sunday, another fell.

A startling wake up call for some local residents early Sunday morning, after a tree fell onto an apartment building. The tree was completely uprooted and fell right onto the building on Still Brook Lane in Feeding Hills. It’s big branches could be seen touching the roof and windows.

Neighbors told 22News they heard the tree fall around 5 a.m. Sunday. They said it’s blocking the entrance on that side of the building, so residents have had to enter and exit around the back.

Police and maintenance crews were notified of the incident.