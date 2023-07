SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tree has fallen on a house on Carnavon Circle in Springfield overnight.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, 22News began receiving reports of a tree that had fallen onto a home in Springfield.

The tree fell across Carnavon Circle and landed on the roof. There were no reported injuries.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the tree did not cause any power outages.