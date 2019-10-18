Tree falls on house seconds after Springfield mother’s quick-thinking to save kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sections of Springfield were hard hit Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

A local mother’s quick thinking likely saved her kids from being crushed by a falling tree. The family currently cannot live in the home, which they’ve only owned for five months. A massive tree toppled over the length of the house.

Stacey Ramsdell explained to 22News, “We were just watching the trees, and I was just like, ‘something is not right.’ Something is telling me that we need to go get our kids.”

Between the strong winds, and Ramsdell’s sixth sense, and her husband decided to run upstairs to get their four-year-old daughter, and their baby Mason, just shy of six-months.

“My husband ran up and grabbed our daughter, and I ran up and grabbed our son. He put our daughter down. In a matter of thirty seconds from when he put her down, the tree fell on our house,” Ramsdell said.

“I don’t even know what happened,” she continued. “I jumped from the spot I was sitting at and I had both my children underneath me, one of our friends was here last night, he huddled over me and then my husband was on top of all of us.”

Stacey said she fears damage may deem the house a total loss, but had she hesitated, it could have been an even greater one.

“You can actually see where a branch went through right where my son’s head is in his crib. So if I had been even five seconds too late, my son probably would not be here,” she told 22News.

The family has only been inside to grab clothes and other necessities, but Stacey said she got away with everything she needs.

“I’m just glad that something told me I needed to get my children,” Ramsdell said. “Call it mother’s intuition if you want.”

The Ramsdells are still waiting to hear from insurance on what will be covered. Home insurance will typically cover something when it is the wind that took a tree down.

According to Allstate, the coverage limits you’ve set on your homeowner’s insurance will dictate how much the insurer will payout. For those who didn’t sustain any damage, now might be a good time to review your policy.