Tree fell on car, multiple utility poles in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked during the overnight hours in Springfield’s East Forest Park neighborhood, to clear a tree that fell onto a car and brought down multiple telephone poles.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that the tree fell on top of three telephone poles at around 10:45 Tuesday night on Palmyra Street. The tree also struck a car with a woman inside, but she wasn’t hurt, and managed to get out of the vehicle on her own.

The incident knocked out power to eight houses in the area.

Springfield police said that it could be well into the morning before the tree can be fully removed.