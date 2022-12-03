HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department is hosting its tree lighting and Parade of Lights at City Hall on Saturday.

At 3:00 p.m., there will be free, unlimited rides at the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, opportunities to take pictures with holiday characters, and a chance to create a holiday craft at the Children’s Museum.

At 5:00 p.m., they will be serving hot chocolate, cookies, and popcorn at City Hall with Christmas music. Then at 5:15 p.m., the Ambassador’s Choir, of First Lutheran Church, will be doing a performance at City Hall.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tere will also be a performance by The Holyoke High School Madrigal Choir, and at 6:00 p.m. the lighting of the Christmas tree will begin. Mayor Garcia of Holyoke will be in attendance at the tree lighting and the Parade of Lights. Santa Claus will be arriving on a fire truck at the event.