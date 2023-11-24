SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield hosting their annual tree lighting ceremony Friday night to kick off the holiday season!

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Springfield to witness the opening of Armory Square’s Holiday Winter Wonderland, featuring the city’s only outdoor skating rink. The night was filled with holiday music from the Springfield Symphony Chorus, along with special appearances from the New England Patriots cheerleaders, Red Sox mascot Wally, Boomer of the Springfield Thunderbirds, and Santa Claus himself!

A family tells 22News it was a magical night and a great start to the holiday season. “It’s great when you have kids to get them out and see all the holiday festivities that they have in town, and it’s great that it’s so close to us in Springfield,” expressed Kristina Mentuck of Longmeadow. “It’s nice to be able to see a tree lit up before December.”

Throughout the season, there will be a coordinated holiday tree lights & music show every hour from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week. The ice-skating rink will be open until January 14th.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.