Tree planting ceremony held Friday to honor World War I veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Arbor Day tree planting ceremony was held Friday in Springfield to honor World War I Veterans.

You may not have noticed it before in Forest Park, but it holds significant importance.

The Memorial Grove at Forest Park commemorates the men from Springfield who lost their lives fighting in World War I. One hundred years ago, one pin oak tree was planted for each of the 150 men from Springfield who gave their lives during that war.

Over time, some of the trees have died but recently efforts have been made to replace them. Friday, on Arbor Day, the Springfield Garden Club along with Springfield Parks Department and local veterans, took part in a tree planting ceremony.

Beate Bolen President of Springfield Garden Club told 22News, “The Boy scouts a few years ago had replaced one and we asked Alex is it intact is this where we can plant a tree this year and he said no there are actually two trees missing so we decided we could afford to do one this year and we’ll plant another one next year.”

When that tree is planted in 2022, it will once again make Memorial Grove 150 trees strong.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Springfield Garden Club or joining them, here is more information.