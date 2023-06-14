SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special tree planting and plaque dedication ceremony in Springfield on Wednesday in memory of the late John H. Murphy.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, the late Mr. Murphy was a longtime Springfield resident and the founder of the Springfield-based Eastern General Contractors, Inc. for more than 50 years.

The business employed over 100 workers and completed several local projects including hospitals, schools, fire stations, community centers, military bases, and more.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management (PBRM) Executive Director Patrick Sullivan, Superintendent Daniel Warwick, Springfield Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Azell Murphy-Cavaan, and the Murphy Family will be in attendance at the ceremony.

Mayor Sarno states, “Mr. John H. Murphy was a true pioneer, a gentleman, and a class act with his trademark Kangol caps too!’ As the founder, president, and CEO of Springfield-based Easter General Contractors, Inc., a company he would run for over 50 years employing over 100 workers. Some of his projects included the Shriner’s Hospital, our Dunbar Community Center, air force base hangers, hospitals, and fire stations. John and his lovely wife Lucille raised such a beautiful family, including a very talented daughter, Azell Cavaan my first Communications Director and now Chief Communications Officer for our Springfield Public Schools. Parks Director Patrick Sullivan, Superintendent Daniel Warwick, and I are more than happy to honor the memory and legacy of John H. Murphy with this tree planting and plaque dedication right across from where his Eastern General Contractors company is located on Berkshire Ave.”

The ceremony will be taking place on Island Terrace at the Intersection of Berkshire Ave and Boston Road at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.