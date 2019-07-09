Tree removal could cost some Longmeadow residents after Saturday’s storm

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents are still cleaning up three days later, after a microburst caused some of the worst damage from Saturday’s storms.

Homeowner’s insurance will cover claims involving tree damage, but only if the tree hits your home or some other structure on your property.

You can still see the aftermath from the microburst that hit Longmeadow Saturday. A large tree crashed into a house on Belleclaire Avenue.

Residents were shocked by the extent of the damage in town.

Gordie Leary of Longmeadow told 22News, “I thought it was just thunder and lightning, like any regular storm, and then I heard trees fell on houses and trees were down all over the town.”

Strong winds caused a large tree to come crashing down on Greenacre Avenue. Thankfully, it didn’t fall on the house and no one was hurt. But, it is the homeowner’s responsibility to cover the costs of removing the tree from the yard.

The Southwick Insurance Agency told 22News that homeowner’s insurance will not cover the costs of tree removal on your property if the tree doesn’t damage your house, or out-building.

Southwick Insurance Agency President Daniel Hess said, “It has to strike and damage an object to have coverage. Sometimes people get disappointed because the tree will fall and not hit anything, and thus they will have pay for it themselves for the clean up.”

Hess said if a neighbor’s tree hit your home, your homeowner’s insurance still has to cover the claim. But, if the town owns the tree, the town is responsible for covering the damage.

Hess said their homeowner’s policy also covers damage to objects that assist in the maintenance of your property, like lawn mowers.