GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Northern Tree will be removing trees with a crane on Main Road in Granville beginning on Thursday.

According to the Granville Police Department, the work will be performed on Main Road, on the hill, east of Town Hall starting on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The tree removal will also be taking place on Friday at the same time.

There will be several times throughout Thursday and Friday when the road will be shut down for approximately ten minutes at a time. It is advised to use caution when traveling in this area and to seek other routes if possible.