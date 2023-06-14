SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampden tree service conducting work at a Springfield property is being penalized following a hydraulic oil spill.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), Wallace Tree Service, Inc. of Hampden failed to report and clean up a hydraulic oil spill after performing tree work at a home on Bartels Street in Springfield. On June 24, 2022, a hydraulic line ruptured on the equipment, which caused more than 10 gallons of hydraulic oil to spill into the soil and paved areas.

Spills must be reported to MassDEP however, Wallace Tree Service did not notify officials and performed a limited cleanup. The homeowner contacted an environmental consultant who notified MassDEP of the spill on August 5th.

An inspection of the site by MassDEP confirmed the reported spill and ordered Wallace Tree Service to assess and clean up impacted soil and pavement. The contaminated soil was removed and documentation was submitted to MassDEP by Wallace Tree Service in December 2022.

Due to the violation, Wallace Tree Service Wallace was assessed a $25,000 penalty, with $7,500 to be paid and the remainder suspended provided they comply with the terms of a consent order. The tree service also is required to train its employees on responding to spills of petroleum products it routinely uses, emphasizing timely notification and prompt cleanup of all spills.

“It is imperative that local public safety agencies and MassDEP are notified quickly when a spill occurs so that cleanup and restoration of the impacted property can be completed quickly,” said Michael Gorski, the director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield. “Cleanup of the property has been completed, and Wallace will train its employees so as to avoid such violations in the future.”