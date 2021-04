LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bartlett Tree Experts in Northampton will be giving away 500 free trees Friday morning for Arbor Day.

Bartlett Tree Experts will be giving away trees at two locations on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Gardener’s Supply Company at 285 Russell Street in Hadley

Randall’s Farm at 631 Center Street in Ludlow

(Photo: Bartlett Tree Experts)

The tree service gave away 500 trees last year during the COVID-19 pandemic to give families something to do during trying times. The giveaway is while supplies last.