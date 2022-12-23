LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow saw powerlines and trees come down in the area, causing power outages for many. Currently, 428 people are without power.

22News traveled through the town and spotted power lines on streets like Merriweather Drive. The street was closed between Caravelle Drive and Captain Road due to power lines in the road.

Eversource crews have been working to restore power.

Also in Longmeadow, a huge tree came down in the strong winds on Laurel Street. Crews were using a chainsaw to cut the tree up and get it off the sidewalk.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7 p.m. Friday. Gusts to 50 mph possible.