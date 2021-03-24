Trees budding ahead of schedule due to recent warm weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The warmer temperatures are causing the trees and other plants to start budding.

Western Massachusetts has been enjoying temperatures up in the 60s over the last few days and most of the snow in the valley has disappeared. The mild spring weather has also caused the trees and other plants to bud a little ahead of schedule.

Gary Courchesne of G&H Landscaping told 22News, “It’s a little early, mid-March is a hair early for the buds to start opening. If we were to get back into a deep freeze, which is highly possible, you could have some bud damage.”

And with the trees budding, tree pollen levels have been going way up.

Fortunately, the rain that we’re getting will bring the pollen levels down a bit, at least temporarily.