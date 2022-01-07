Trees of Hope Springfield at Gary Rome Hyundai raised more than $186K for Ronald McDonald House

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A holiday fundraising event went a long way to help families served by the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield. The Trees of Hope Springfield event, held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke this past November, featured a total of 46 decorated trees.

The event raised a total of $126,823.

“We want to thank all our sponsors and donors who made this a successful event. We are especially grateful to our Host and Partnering Sponsor Gary Rome Hyundai for their leadership, generosity, and support.” said Michelle D’Amore, Executive Director Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. “The impact of the dollars raised from this event will make a tremendous difference in the lives of the families and children staying with us at the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield. It gives us the resources to ensure families have a home away from home while their child is receiving treatment at Baystate Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or other local medical facilities.”

Gary Rome, President and CEO of the Gary Rome Auto Group, says they look forward to bringing the event back for years to come. “We are going to make this event bigger and better every year and be able to help so many families stay close while their children are receiving medical care. I am proud to be partnered with such an inspiring and caring team of people at Ronald McDonald House,” Rome said.

Members of the Gary Rome Hyundai fundraising team will hold a formal presentation and partnership announcement at the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield on Monday.