CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The marijuana delivery service Treevit has begun operation from Theory Wellness in Chicopee. Treevit is one of only three licensed delivery services in the state.

You can place an order on Theory Wellness’ website and after it’s packed it gets handed off to Treevit for delivery.

This service does face heavy scrutiny from the Cannabis Control Commission, there is a limit to how much product can be delivered at a time.