Trial Court chief from Boston tours mold issues at Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News continues coverage of the mold issues at the Hampden County Courthouse.

Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey and Court Administrator John Bello are expected to tour the courthouse Wednesday, according to a spokesperson from the Trial Court. They will all then meet with court department leaders, District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, Sheriff Nick Cocchi and members of the legislative delegation.

People who work there are gathering outside between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to demand safer conditions inside the building. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office will not be sending staff or inmates into the building just yet.

The Hampden County Bar Association took pictures inside the courthouse on Tuesday showing mold in different areas of the building from hallways to courtrooms to lockup cells. The courthouse reopened last Thursday after being closed for two weeks because of mold.

Courtesy: Hampden County Bar Association

Testing found mold levels to be safe for people after extensive cleaning and sanitation. The tests did not include the airducts.

22News will have continuing coverage of the standout tonight starting at 5 p.m.