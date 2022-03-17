SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state trial court is doubling down saying they will not close the Roderick Ireland Courthouse.

The statement Wednesday comes after calls grow louder to shut it down, after a report that indicated there was cancer-causing mold inside and just this week, a sewage back up.

In February, the Trial Court said there were no other suitable locations to move courthouse operations in downtown Springfield. They instead wanted to start a renovation project as early as 2024. However, Mayor Sarno said the people who work inside the court house shouldn’t have to wait that long and that a temporary move would be beneficial.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said that the city is happy to help the trial court in finding private or public space, “I’d love to see a new state of the art courthouse built here in downtown Springfield vicinity and move forward but really, you’re at the point in time now that you can’t wait another two years before you tackle this problem.”

The trial court said in February that building a new facility would also cost too much.

A lawsuit, which released the recent report finding cancer-causing mold in the building, is suing to have the building closed.