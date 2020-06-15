Trial courts set up new ways for domestic violence victims to get help

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Though courthouses remain closed to the majority of the public, the state’s trial court has set up ways for domestic violence victims to stay protected without coming to a courthouse.

According to the state’s trial court data from the week of March 8 to March 15, the number of abuse or harassment protection order filings dropped significantly. After March 15 those filings went up through the week of May 31.

Resources victims have, during this pandemic, include calling their local clerk’s office and filling out a restraining order using a PDF or they can give a court employee the necessary information over the phone. The trial courts have obtained Zoom licenses to conduct these hearings virtually while still having face to face interaction.

Other resources include Womanshelter/Companeras in Holyoke, which is an emergency shelter for women and children who are trying to escape from dangerous relationships.

22News spoke with Executive Director Carmen Nieves about how the pandemic could bring added stress to anyone going through domestic violence.

Nieves told 22News, “Already they were isolated by family members during the abuse, but this has compounded it. Not being able to go to work, not having friends or family members come over, not being able to go to school just feeling very isolated.”

The organization has court advocates that can help guide victims through the court process and accompany a person seeking a restraining order into the courtroom and they have also used teleconference to speak with their survivors as well.

You can head to the Womanshelter/Companeros website for more information on how to get help or you can call the 24-hour hotline at 413-536-1628.