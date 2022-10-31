HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall celebrated the return of their traditional Mall-o-Ween Monday evening.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the tradition started back up again allowing children to participate in the largest indoor trick-or-treating event in the area. 22News stopped by to see how residents are feeling about being back for in-person Halloween events.

“It feels good. The kids are excited. See they put a lot of work into their costumes this year, so it’s good, it’s good to be out,” said Chad Franklin of East Longmeadow.

Several people told 22News that it was good to see a tradition like this pick back up where it left off.