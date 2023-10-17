INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received photos and a video of a home decorated for Halloween encouraging trick-or-treaters to visit.

Take a peek at this brick colonial residence that is just as spooky during the day as at night.

Not only does this homeowner have some skills in editing an image but they also told 22News that they custom-built a 13-foot pumpkin monster, hand-made coffin, and hand-made spider webbing!

Trick-or-treaters beware, this home also has a holusion portal to the dead located in the cemetery.

The house is located on Welland Road in Indian Orchard. 22News would love to see your Halloween spirit, email us your photos and video to Reportit@wwlp.com.

Tips to keep your kids safe while trick or treating

Advise your children to be safe while crossing streets by using traffic signals and crosswalks and looking both ways. Keep electronic devices down, heads up, and always use sidewalks. Anyone under the age of 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

For kids old enough to go out by themselves, make sure they trick or treat in well-lit areas that they are familiar with. And it’s getting darker earlier now, parents can put reflective tape or stickers on candy bags so their kids stick out in the dark.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30 to 9:30 in the evening so be extra aware on the roads during those hours.