HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be trick-or-treating at multiple locations in Holyoke on Monday.

According to Holyoke City Hall, there will be trick-or-treating at Holyoke City Hall, Annex Building, the Department of Public Works (DPW), Wistariahurst, and the Library.

The trick-or-treating will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday. The addresses of these locations are: