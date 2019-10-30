Trick-or-treating in November? Thursday’s rain could ruin Halloween

(WWLP) – Will the rain stop you from going trick-or-treating on Thursday?

The Town of Monson has decided to postpone trick-or-treating until Saturday, November 2, due to weather concerns and popular demand.

That’s not the case in Lawrence. The city’s police department posted on Facebook Monday, that whether rain or shine, Halloween trick-or-treating is still on schedule city-wide.

Thursday’s forecast is expected to be in the mid-60s, cloudy with periods of rain during the day and high-50s at night. Click here for the 22News Storm Team 7-day forecast.

Trick-or-treating will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and Monson will host theirs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Families in Monson are encouraged to meet in front of 110 Main Street at 5 p.m., for a Halloween Parade which ends at the Monson Fire Department with costume judging, refreshments, and fun!