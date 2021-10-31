Trick-or-Treating returns to western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities across the state will be busy on Sunday night, as kids try to get as much candy as possible.

With the holiday ahead neighbors are making the final adjustments to their displays, the cobwebs are in place, pumpkins carved to perfection and sweet and delicious Halloween sweets placed in their bowls, others eagerly await their first trick or treaters of the night.

Springfield resident Bob Wool has lived on Magnolia Terrace for over 21 years and said they’re excited to be back welcoming kids for trick-or-treating.

“When they canceled Halloween it’s kind of like they should make a movie about it “oh the night they canceled Halloween” it’s not the same if you can’t walk around, you’ve got kids in the neighborhood… a little bit of fright, a little bit of fun it’s what this place should be about” said Wool.

Bob said they’re expecting quite a few people to show up tonight. And they’ll keep going until they

run out of candy.