Trinity Health: 17,254 individuals tested for COVID-19, more than half tested negative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 17,254 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers, 11,261 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19, 5,718 have tested positive, and 275 are still pending.

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 68,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,004 deaths.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes: