Trinity Health: 17,254 individuals tested for COVID-19, more than half tested negative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 17,254 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.
Of those numbers, 11,261 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19, 5,718 have tested positive, and 275 are still pending.
The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 68,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,004 deaths.
The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:
- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
- Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
- Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut