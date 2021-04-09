Trinity Health notifying patients of possible data breach

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Patients of Trinity Health may have had their personal information stolen in a data breach earlier this year.

According to Mercy Medical Center Spokesperson Mary Orr, on January 20th hackers downloaded patient files that were hosted on a third-party vendor’s platform. These files contained health and personal information, including name, address, date of birth, healthcare provider, and medications. A very small number of patients may have had their social security or credit card numbers compromised as well.

Orr said they immediately launched an investigation into the data breach once they found out, and are working to further evaluate their data security policies and procedures.

Henry Santa, a patient at Mercy, told 22News he received a letter in the mail alerting him of the information breach, “My concern is that my name and all my information is out there and they might do something with it. And I’m very concerned. I’m very concerned because anybody can do damage if they get ahold of the information.”

Trinity Health is mailing more information to anyone who may have been involved in the data breach. They are also providing access to credit monitoring.

Trinity Health sent 22News the following statement: