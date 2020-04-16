Trinity Health of New England reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 3,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Trinity Health of New England on Wednesday.

In an email to 22News, the Trinity Health’s spokeswoman Mary Orr reported the following numbers:

9,944 individuals tested

6,271 individuals of those are negative for COVID-19

3,004 are positive

669 are in pending

Trinity Health of New England has facilities in the Hartford, Connecticut area and Springfield including Mercy Medical Center.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported the following COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts: 132,023 individuals have been tested, 5,472 new confirmed cases, total of 29,918.

There are also 151 new deaths reported Wednesday for a total of 1,108.