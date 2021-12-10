Trinity Health offices in Westfield and Wilbraham to be relocated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group will be consolidating their practices in Wilbraham and Westfield to larger locations in western Massachusetts.

The office located at 70 Post Office Park in Wilbraham will be relocated to the Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group office at 305 Bicentennial Highway in Springfield by the end of the month. The Wilbraham office’s building lease expires on December 31.

The practices at 395 Southampton Road in Westfield will also be relocated on February 1, 2021. The adult, pediatric, and obstetrics/gynecology providers will move to offices at 444 Montgomery Road in Chicopee and 230 Main Street in Agawam. Both offices currently have imaging, OB/GYN physician support and ultrasounds available on site.

“As is happening across the country, we are facing significant staffing challenges. Our providers and colleagues are spread thin,” said Dr. Phillip Roland, Chief Medical Officer, Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group. “By consolidating these two smaller practices into our larger office locations, we can enhance patient care. Our Springfield, Chicopee and Agawam locations offer a more robust range of services on site, including imaging and laboratory services and access to specialists as needed. Tightening up in some areas will allow us to expand in others, so that we can best meet the health care needs of our larger community in the years ahead.”

Patients of the Wilbraham and Westfield offices will be notified by Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group in the near future. They told 22News there will be no disruption in patient care as they move locations.