Trinity Health: Over 14,000 people test negative for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has now tested 21,099 individuals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Of those numbers reported, 14,232 came back negative, 6,384 are positive and 483 are still pending.
The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:
- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
- Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
- Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut
The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, there are now 79,332 confirmed cases and 5,141 deaths in Massachusetts.