Trinity Health: Over 24,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 6,861 are positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 24,723 individuals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 17,075 have tested negative for COVID-19, 6,861 are positive, and 787 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke

Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut

Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Monday, there are now 87,052 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,862 deaths.