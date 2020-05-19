1  of  2
Watch Live
Wednesday 8PM: WWLP-22News to Host Live Telecast of COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall – Submit your questions! 3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Trinity Health: Over 24,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 6,861 are positive

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mercy Medical Center helping overdose patients get treatment after being discharged

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 24,723 individuals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 17,075 have tested negative for COVID-19, 6,861 are positive, and 787 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Monday, there are now 87,052 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,862 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today