Trinity Health releases statement on decision to end psychiatric services at Providence Hospital

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England on Thursday released a statement to 22News regarding the decision to discontinue inpatient psychiatric services at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital.

The healthcare system’s spokeswoman Mary Orr said the decision to end the inpatient services at the Holyoke facility “is not one we took lightly.”

Orr explained that after exploring many options, Trinity “found that due to a critical, well-documented lack of providers, not only will we be unable to provide the level of safety and quality that is required, but also the level of care our community and our patients expect and deserve.”