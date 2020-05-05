Trinity Health reports 11,000+ test negative for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested 521 more individuals for the coronavirus since Monday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 17,775 have been tested, 11,509 of which tested negative. There are now 5,792 tests that came back positive and 474 are still awaiting results.

The Department of Public Health reported Monday there are now 69,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 4,090 deaths.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes: