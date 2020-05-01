Trinity Health reports 16,227 tested for COVID-19, 10,286 negative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England reports Friday they have now tested 16,227 individuals for COVID-19.
Of those numbers, 10,286 have come back negative, 5,371 are positive and 570 are still pending.
The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:
- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
- Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
- Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut