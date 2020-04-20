Trinity Health reports nearly 12,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 3,889 tested positive

Watch Live
President Trump, White House set to hold coronavirus briefing
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 11,781 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 by Trinity Health of New England as of Monday.

In a news release sent to 22News, Trinity Health’s spokeswoman Mary Orr released the following numbers:

  • 7,557 individuals have tested negative
  • 3,889 have tested positive
  • 335 are still pending

Trinity Health manages over 10 medical facilities in the Hartford, Connecticut and Springfield area including the following:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield Providence 
  • Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke 
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield 
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

