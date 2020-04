Trinity Health tested over 10,000 individuals for COVID-19, 3,207 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England, parent company of Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, announced Friday that they’ve tested a total of 10,427 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those tests, 3,207 are positive, 6,562 came back negative and 658 are still pending.

The health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes: