Trinity Health tests nearly 5,000 people for COVID-19, 789 positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England, parent company of Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, announced Friday that they’ve tested 4,934 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those tests, 3,010 came back negative, 789 are positive and 1,135 are still pending.

As of Thursday, there are 8,966 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths reported in Massachusetts.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

