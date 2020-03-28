Trinity Health tests over 3,000 people for COVID-19; at least 150 positives so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England, the parent company of Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, on Friday said it has tested over 3,000 people for COVID-19.

Since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, Trinity Health said a total of 3,385 individuals have been tested, 1,333 tested negative and 168 tested positive.

Test results for the remaining 1,884 are in process and pending. On Friday, the DPH report on the virus outbreak in Massachusetts indicates 3,240 confirmed positive cases statewide, with 35 deaths.

DPH: 3,240 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 35 deaths

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area.

Click here for more news on the coronavirus outbreak in western Massachusetts.