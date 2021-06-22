Trinity Health to award health care workers for service during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England health care workers are being recognized with appreciation awards for their service during the pandemic.

Trinity Health will be awarding workers $500 to all workers across their hospitals and health care locations.

Mercy Medical Center is one of those locations and their workers will be awarded for their contributions to the health system’s COVID-19 response, including distributing vaccines.

“You know in the very beginning, they were taking care of patients when we didn’t know a lot about the disease. We appreciate everything that you’ve done and this is really just an acknowledgment of that,” said Deborah Bitsoli, president of Mercy Medical Center.

The awards will be paid next month to all eligible employees.